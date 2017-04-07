Police: Columbus man stabbed woman in head, back at Starbucks

The Columbus man accused of attacking a woman at Starbucks Thursday afternoon allegedly stabbed her in the head, back and shoulder, authorities said.
Hannibal Herman Chambers, 34, faces aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime charges in connection with the incident. He remains in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Columbus Police were called to the Starbucks at 4519 Woodrufff Road around 11:22 a.m. Thursday to investigate a stabbing in the parking lot.
Officials said a woman was walking to her vehicle when Chambers approached her and stabbed her in the head, back and shoulder. Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
Officials said a witness followed the suspect to his home in the 1900 block of 44th Street, and authorities arrested him there at 2:33 p.m.
