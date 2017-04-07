Police: Columbus man stabbed woman in head, back at Starbucks

1:16 Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children Pause

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene

4:12 Does Columbus have a gang problem?

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter