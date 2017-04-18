Columbus police: Man shot in the face at Andrews Court Apartments

Columbus police are on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning at Andrews Court Apartments.
Columbus police Maj. Gil Slouchick said an individual was shot in the face around 7 a.m. at the apartment complex on 2427 Cusseta Road. The person is in critical condition at Midtown Medical Center.
“We’re in the early stages of the investigation,” Slouchick said.
He said no arrests have been made.
