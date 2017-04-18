Police searching for woman in Tuesday shooting

Columbus police have named a suspect in a shooting that took place on Cusseta Road Tuesday.

According to an official report, police are searching for Shanita E. Cannon, a 36-year-old black female who goes by “Cookie.”

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at Andrews Apartments.

Upon arrival police found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to his face. He was taken to the Midtown Medical Center where he was rushed to surgery.

He is now listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Warrants out for Cannon include aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case or Cannon’s location to call 911 or Detective Robert Nicholas at 706 225-4363.