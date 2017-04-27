St. Francis nurse helps nab man found with 100 doses of LSD, police say

Columbus police have released details about the Monday morning crash that ended with them charging a motorcyclist allegedly found with $1,000 worth of LSD.
Frank Sealy III, 27, faces one count each of possession of LSD with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime following the incident. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for the 8 a.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they were called to the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Woodruff Road around 12:52 a.m. Monday to investigate a crash in front of St. Francis Hospital.
A witness told officers that a 65-year-old man leaving the parking lot in a 2016 Ford Fusion pulled out in front of Sealy as he was driving his motorcycle east on Manchester Expressway.
The two vehicles collided, leaving Sealy injured and the other driver unharmed. The 65-year-old was given a traffic citation for failure to yield, according to the report.
Sealy, who told police he couldn’t recall what happened, was transported to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for fractured ribs and a contusion on his kidney.
Authorities said one of the nurses found 100 doses of LSD wrapped tin foil in Sealy’s pants. Police said they found a .22 caliber pistol in his waist band. There were also needle caps and bent spoons on the motorcycle, according to the report.
After Sealy was listed in stable condition at St. Francis, he was sent to the Midtown Medical Center for further treatment. Warrants were issued for his arrest, and he was taken into police custody after being treated at the hospital.
Sealy also was cited for no state tag and no state driver’s license. He is scheduled to face those charges on May 18.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
