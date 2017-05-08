Coroner releases name of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Phenix City

An official has released the name of the 27-year-old man who was killed early Sunday during an officer-involved shooting in Phenix City.

Cedric Jamal Mifflin of Columbus, who was shot during a pursuit, was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the Midtown Medical Center, said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. His body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith said the shooting occurred around 4:52 p.m. near Ed’s Country Cooking. Smith and the Russell County Sheriff's Office requested that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation take over the case.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.