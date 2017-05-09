Columbus police: Two men killed at same 24th Street apartment within a week

A 23-year-old man was killed Monday night at a Columbus apartment on 24th Street, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed.
Glen Hollan Adipi was pronounced dead of one gunshot wound at 11:50 p.m. His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Columbus police responded to the 1400 block of 24th Street after recieving a shots fired call around 11:15 p.m. Monday. They found Adipi lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics tried to revive him on the scene, but they were unsucessful. His death is being investigated as a homicide. No additional details about the incident are available at this time, Maj. Gil Slouchick said Tuesday morning.
“We’re in the really early stages of this investigation,” said Slouchick, who confirmed that no arrests have been made in the case.
Adipi was killed at the same apartment complex where 26-year-old Lavonte Thomas was fatally shot April 30. Slouchick said it is unclear at this time whether the two incidents are related.
Adipi’s death is the 11th homicide in Columbus in 2017 and the tenth investigated by Columbus police.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
