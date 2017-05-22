Columbus police release name of officer involved in deadly chase on Cusseta Road

Ryan Vardman was identified as one of the Columbus police officers involved in the Thursday morning chase that ended with a 22-year-old murder suspect being fatally struck by a patrol car.

Vardman was placed on administrative leave pending the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s investigation into the incident, which is standard procedure. He has been with the department for six years.

Police Chief Ricky Boren said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved incident that started at Farley Homes, a public housing complex on Nina Street.

Authorities were called to the area to talk with a woman who said someone she knew pointed a gun at her. Police said that individual was identified as 22-year-old Deonte Giles, a murder suspect in the April 1 shooting on Ticknor Drive that killed 44-year-old Dudley Jones Jr.

Officers arrived on the scene and tried to block off the road. Giles wasn’t there when they initially arrived, but Boren said he returned to the scene. He allegedly fled when he saw police, initiating a chase.

Officers in two marked vehicles headed westbound on Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue and passed the suspect as he was driving eastbound, according to police. An individual was in the vehicle with Giles.

“The suspect vehicle turned into the side of the first patrol vehicle, causing him to lose control and strike a telephone pole,” Boren said. “The suspect vehicle then came a very short distance pass that. He lost control and hit a wired fence.”

Police said Giles exited the vehicle and pointed a weapon at the officer in the second marked car. The second suspect, who was also armed, then exited the vehicle, Boren said.

“A second blue and white who was responding saw that individual with that gun and ran over the individual that had the weapon to eliminate the threat,” Boren said. “We have an individual on the scene who is deceased as a result of that incident, being struck with a patrol car.”

The other suspect, whose name has yet to be released, was taken into custody after a foot chase. Officials seized weapons on the scene.

The officer who was injured in the wreck has been treated at the hospital and released.

Police said Giles struck a woman with his vehicle and side-swiped an unoccupied car during the chase. The pedestrian was also treated and released.