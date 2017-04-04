‘I forgive them’: Father of Columbus homicide victim talks about son’s life

Two days after learning that his 44-year-old son was killed on Ticknor Drive, Columbus resident Dudley Jones Sr. is struggling to accept the reality of it all.
“It shocked me,” Dudley said about Saturday morning’s deadly shooting. “I couldn’t believe it really, you know?”
Columbus police continue to investigate the death of Dudley Jones Jr., who was found lying unresponsive in a driveway in the 2200 block of Ticknor Drive around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. A resident in the area said he and his wife were awoken by gunshots around 2 a.m., but they went back to sleep without reporting it.
Jones, the father of two young men, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:55 a.m. Saturday. His children are 15 and 17 years old.
“It hurts,” Dudley said. “My son wasn’t the best in the world, but he was my son and I loved him.”
Authorities haven’t named any suspects in the case, but Dudley said he has already forgiven anyone who was involved.
“I feel sorry for who did it,” Dudley said.
While Dudley wants anyone who is responsible for his son’s death surrender to authorities, he doesn’t believe that true justice can ever be served.
“No matter what you do, he ain’t coming back,” Dudley said as he began to cry. “There ain’t no justice. I don’t see no justice.”
Dudley said he’s relying on God and his family to get him through this difficult time.
“I don’t know anything else to do but just keep going and keep praying to the Lord,” the father said.
Jones’ death marks the fifth Columbus homicide of 2017. He was killed eight days after 25-year-old Maurice McGhee, who was shot March 24 at Wilson Homes on Eighth Avenue.
Adrian Karl Pollard, 28, of Columbus surrendered to police on Friday in connection with McGhee’s death. He will face murder charges and more at 9 a.m. Thursday in Recorder’s Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
