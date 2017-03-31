Murder suspect in Wilson Homes shooting turns himself in, police say

The 28-year-old man wanted for murder in the March 24 shooting at Wilson Homes turned himself in to authorities on Friday, Columbus police confirmed.
Adrian Karl Pollard, who hired Mark Shelnutt as his attorney, faces murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges. He was placed in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Monday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. Mike Dahnke with the homicide division said authorities were called to a shooting at Building 317 of Wilson Homes around 5:39 p.m. Friday. They found 25-year-old Michael McGhee’s wounded on the scene at 3400 8th Ave.
He was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
By Tuesday afternoon, authorities had issued warrants for Pollard. He was with his attorney when he turned himself in, according to a news release.
Police have yet to give any details concerning the shooting, but Surethea Green, the victim’s mother, said her son, his former girlfriend and the suspect were involved in a dispute over the child the woman is carrying. The woman recently split from McGhee, but he was still stopping by the apartment, Green said.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting is encouraged to call Detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319. All calls will remain confidential.
McGhee’s death is the fourth homicide of the year in Columbus. It comes more than a month after 28-year-old Eric Parker of Columbus was killed in a Feb. 10 shooting at a Conner Road apartment near Cusseta Road.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments