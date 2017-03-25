Shooting at Wilson Homes leaves one dead

One person died Friday afternoon in a shooting at the Wilson Homes apartment complex at 3400 8th Ave., according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.
Maurice McGhee, who authorities identified as the victim, was pronounced dead at Columbus Midtown Medical Center at 6:14 p.m. His age has yet to be released.
Columbus Police Sgt. Mike Dahnke with the homicide division said authorities were called to a shooting at Building 317 of Wilson Homes around 5:39 p.m. Friday. They found the victim wounded on the scene.
No suspects were named in the news release.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319. All calls will remain confidential.
McGhee’s death is the fourth homicide of the year in Columbus. It comes more than a month after 28-year-old Eric Parker of Columbus was killed in a Feb. 10 shooting at a Conner Road apartment near Cusseta Road.
