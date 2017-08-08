Police: Man cleaned up blood at murder scene before body was burned in car

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? Pause 1:01 Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 2:27 Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 2:27 Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother 0:57 Attorney says client wasn't involved in gunfight between pawn shop employee, robbers 2:10 Dash-cam video shows sheriff's deputies, pedestrians trying to rescue victim after high-speed chase 2:24 City inspector says heat issues under control at The Ralston 0:45 Officials on scene investigating charred body found in trunk of burning car 1:04 Ralston resident discusses living conditions at the facility Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A body has been pulled from the trunk of a flaming car, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. The coroner confirmed that a male victim was found dead inside a car, which was found early Monday. He said the body was “charred beyond recognition,” and th Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

