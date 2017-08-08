Police: Man cleaned up blood at murder scene before body was burned in car

A man cleaned up the blood and evidence at the scene of a deadly shooting before the body was found July 10 in the trunk of a burned car near Harbison Drive, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Alexander Jackson, 57, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $5,000 bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Sgt. Lance Deaton said multiple witnesses identified Jackson as the man who set fire to evidence found at the scene of the shooting. Officials said the shooter instructed him to do so, but declined to clarify whether they have identified the gunman.
Officials also declined to give the address of that location.
“It’s our understanding from witness testimony that he was instructed to get rid of the blood and the biological evidence that was left at the scene,” Deaton testified. “He poured accelerant on it, put it in the fire and stood over it for quite some time, constantly feeding the fire to make sure that the blood and the biological evidence was disposed of.”
Officials have yet to release the name of the homicide victim. He was “charred beyond recognition,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said in July.
No murder warrants have been issued in the shooting, Deaton said Tuesday morning.
