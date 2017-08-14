Two 16-year-old boys charged with murder in Opelika shooting

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with Saturday morning’s deadly shooting on Easy Street, authorities said.
They were apprehended on Saturday and charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Ladarius Marquise Cardwell.
Opelika police said Cardwell was found dead around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Easy Street. He died from a gunshot wound, said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220, the Opelika Police Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or the Lee County Coroner’s Office Secret Witness line at 334-745-8686.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments