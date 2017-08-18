Police: Man was killed in church parking lot after soliciting sex from minor

The man who was found dead in a church parking lot was shot after allegedly soliciting sex from a 16-year-old girl, according to testimony Friday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Darious Robinson, 18, pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting of Marion Davon Ralph. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Robinson’s plea comes less than two hours after officials announced that a 16-year-old girl was also charged with murder in connection with the shooting.
Columbus police were called to the Pentecostal Church of God at 322 25th Ave. around 6:30 a.m. April 19 to check on a gunshot wound victim. Ralph was found lying dead in the church parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Detective Donna Baker said 10 9mm shell casings were on the scene.
Further investigation led authorities to determine that a 16-year-old girl may have been involved in the shooting. The teen allegedly told detectives she was at the crime scene.
“She made a statement that on that particular early morning, she solicited Mr. Marion Ralph as far as sex was concerned,” Baker said. “She admitted that she was in his car.”
She told police that Robinson and another person stayed in the area while she drove around with the victim. The shooting occurred after they returned to the church parking lot, according to her statement to authorities.
“The juvenile advised that when she exited the vehicle, Mr. Marion Ralph exited the vehicle,” Baker testified. “At which point in time, Mr. Robinson shot Mr. Marion Ralph several times.”
Witnesses reported that Robinson had a 9mm handgun with him at the time of the shooting, Baker told the court.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
