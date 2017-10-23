Teen killed on Henson Drive had ‘money on his head from gang members,’ police say

More Videos 2:58 Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide Pause 2:14 Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 1:38 'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:29 Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:44 Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 2:04 Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:24 Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer