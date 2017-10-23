Teen killed on Henson Drive had ‘money on his head from gang members,’ police say

The 18-year-old who was killed on Henson Drive was allegedly involved in the deadly August shooting that occurred weeks before on Wickam Drive, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Tremaine Taylor was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Aug. 31 in the 400 block of Henson Drive. He was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m. at Midtown Medical Center, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
According to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court, a detective said Taylor had “money on his head from gang members here in Columbus for having been involved in the shooting of Mr. James Francesconi.”
Francesconi was killed Aug. 15 in a shooting in the driveway of his home in the 200 block of Wickam Drive.
Police said they were interviewing 17-year-old Clayton Perry about his involvement in a massive burglary ring when he accused Taylor in the Wickam Drive shooting.
Officials identified Perry as a member of the Zohannon gang. It’s a subset of the Gangster Disciples, which authorities said is the largest gang operating in Columbus.
Taylor and Perry have also committed crimes together, according to police.
On Oct. 10, an individual told police that he heard Perry and Taylor talk about how they shot Francesconi and tried to rob him.
“This individual was able provide to us some of the details of what they heard Mr. Perry talking about,” Cpl. Robert Nicholas testified. “Those details were absolutely accurate to details and evidence that were on the scene and documented by our id techs having been at the scene. This is information that was not part of the original report of the shooting and information that has not in anyway been released to the public.”
A few days later, a man who identified himself as a member of the Zohannon gang reported to police that Perry and Taylor told him that they tried to rob Francesconi of marijuana and cash.
That gang member also gave details that have yet to be released to the public, such as what was taken from the victim. His aunt said a cellphone was among the items taken.
Perry pleaded not guilty Monday to murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments