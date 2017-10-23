Teen killed on Henson Drive had ‘money on his head from gang members,’ police say

More Videos

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide 2:58

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

Pause
Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:38

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 1:44

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 2:24

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

  • Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

    Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets

Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Tremaine Taylor's grandmother and great-grandmother don't have much information regarding the shooting death of their grandson, but said that he just wanted to hang out in the streets Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Teen killed on Henson Drive had ‘money on his head from gang members,’ police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 23, 2017 2:09 PM

The 18-year-old who was killed on Henson Drive was allegedly involved in the deadly August shooting that occurred weeks before on Wickam Drive, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Tremaine Taylor was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Aug. 31 in the 400 block of Henson Drive. He was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m. at Midtown Medical Center, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

According to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court, a detective said Taylor had “money on his head from gang members here in Columbus for having been involved in the shooting of Mr. James Francesconi.”

Francesconi was killed Aug. 15 in a shooting in the driveway of his home in the 200 block of Wickam Drive.

Police said they were interviewing 17-year-old Clayton Perry about his involvement in a massive burglary ring when he accused Taylor in the Wickam Drive shooting.

Officials identified Perry as a member of the Zohannon gang. It’s a subset of the Gangster Disciples, which authorities said is the largest gang operating in Columbus.

Clayton Perry
Clayton Perry

Taylor and Perry have also committed crimes together, according to police.

On Oct. 10, an individual told police that he heard Perry and Taylor talk about how they shot Francesconi and tried to rob him.

“This individual was able provide to us some of the details of what they heard Mr. Perry talking about,” Cpl. Robert Nicholas testified. “Those details were absolutely accurate to details and evidence that were on the scene and documented by our id techs having been at the scene. This is information that was not part of the original report of the shooting and information that has not in anyway been released to the public.”

A few days later, a man who identified himself as a member of the Zohannon gang reported to police that Perry and Taylor told him that they tried to rob Francesconi of marijuana and cash.

That gang member also gave details that have yet to be released to the public, such as what was taken from the victim. His aunt said a cellphone was among the items taken.

Perry pleaded not guilty Monday to murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide 2:58

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

Pause
Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:38

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 1:44

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women' 2:24

Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

  • Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

    Superior Court Judge Gil McBride had set an Oct. 30 trial date for Raheam Gibson, Rufus Burks and Jervarceay Tapley, but defense attorneys in a pretrial hearing Monday persuaded the judge they could not be prepared by then.

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

View More Video