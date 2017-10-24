Coroner releases name of man killed in Columbus shooting

A 19-year-old man was killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting on Young Avenue, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Dieondre Murphy was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m. at Columbus Midtown Medical Center. His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Columbus police were called to the scene in the 4100 block of Young Avenue around 2:02 am. Tuesday to investigate the shooting. Maj. Gil Slouchick said they are still in the early stages of the investigation and no additional details are available.

No suspects have been named.

The coroner’s office marks Murphy’s death as the 33rd homicide in Columbus this year, while Columbus police list it as the 27th. The coroner's office does not differentiate between a homicide that police consider a murder and one it categorizes as manslaughter or a justifiable shooting.

The homicide comes about a month after three people were killed in two separate Columbus shootings.

Luis Moreno, 29, was fatally shot on 50th Street around 9:55 p.m. Sept. 18. Hours later around 12:30 a.m., Datrell Roberson, 23, and Xavier Scott, 28, were killed in a shooting on 24th Street. No suspects have been named in those cases.

