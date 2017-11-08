Coroner releases name of woman killed in Phenix City shooting

More Videos 0:55 Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street Pause 4:16 Man found dead in burning car was barber known to make people laugh 1:04 Attorney speaks after representing murder suspect charged in two July shootings 0:57 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to deadly Henson Avenue shooting 1:01 Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 2:31 'Blood everywhere,' Coroner says of latest Macon homicide 0:24 Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 1:16 Are you sure you didn't just run that red light? 4:50 Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger says grit, grind and perseverance is the key 2:39 Army veteran uses drones to brings messages of camaraderie and respect to young students Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Phenix City police investigating deadly shooting on South Railroad Street Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release. Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

