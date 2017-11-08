Coroner releases name of woman killed in Phenix City shooting

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. has released the name of the woman who authorities said was killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting on South Railroad Street in Phenix City.
Jennifer Lee Chambers of Phenix City was identified as the 27-year-old found dead with a gunshot wound to the head around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
No additional details concerning the shooting has been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments