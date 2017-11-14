More Videos

    Phenix City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, Phenix City police responded to a call of a person being shot in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased 27-year-old female with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

Crime

Boyfriend wanted for questioning in deadly Phenix City shooting

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 14, 2017 3:12 PM

Nearly one week after a 27-year-old woman was killed on South Railroad Street, Phenix City police have named her boyfriend as a person of interest in the shooting.

Derek Jerome Thomas, 31, is wanted for questioning about the early Wednesday shooting that killed Jennifer Chambers.

Chambers was found dead around 1 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Thomas, who authorities have identified as a person of interest, was dating her at the time of her death.

Derek Jerome Thomas (2)
Derek Thomas

Thomas is also wanted on bail jumping warrant related to a third-degree domestic violence case from 2014 that does not involve Chambers.

No further details about the deadly shooting have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

