Boyfriend wanted for questioning in deadly Phenix City shooting

Nearly one week after a 27-year-old woman was killed on South Railroad Street, Phenix City police have named her boyfriend as a person of interest in the shooting.
Derek Jerome Thomas, 31, is wanted for questioning about the early Wednesday shooting that killed Jennifer Chambers.
Chambers was found dead around 1 a.m. Nov. 8 in the 1700 block of South Railroad Street. Thomas, who authorities have identified as a person of interest, was dating her at the time of her death.
Thomas is also wanted on bail jumping warrant related to a third-degree domestic violence case from 2014 that does not involve Chambers.
No further details about the deadly shooting have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
