One man dead, another injured in Phenix City shooting

Defense attorney to jury: 'I believe that the state knows he's not the guy.' 4:32

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park 1:40

Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park

Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store 0:32

Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road 3:15

'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

    Phenix City police are at Fourth Street South and 10th Avenue investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred near Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The Russell County coroner and eight police cars are on the scene along with a crowd of about 50 people.

Phenix City police are at Fourth Street South and 10th Avenue investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred near Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The Russell County coroner and eight police cars are on the scene along with a crowd of about 50 people. Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information becomes available. Mike Haskey Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Phenix City police are at Fourth Street South and 10th Avenue investigating a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred near Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The Russell County coroner and eight police cars are on the scene along with a crowd of about 50 people. Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more information becomes available. Mike Haskey Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

One man dead, another injured in Phenix City shooting

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

November 29, 2017 05:05 PM

Phenix City police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred Wednesday afternoon just west of 10th Avenue and Fourth Street South.

Police said they received a call regarding a shooting in the 1000 block of Fourth Street South around 3:34 p.m. One black male was shot in the head and pronounced dead and another black male was grazed in the left knee, police.

No additional details are available at this time.

The Phenix City Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone having information about this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division.

The location of the shooting is west of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

About 100 feet west of 10th Avenue, police have sealed off the street with yellow tape. An older model gray Toyota Corolla was towed from the area around 4:45 p.m. The vehicle appeared to have blood splattered on the right rear passenger window.

Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer as more details become available.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Defense attorney to jury: 'I believe that the state knows he's not the guy.' 4:32

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing 0:59

Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing

Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park 1:40

Trial continues for man charged in 2014 fatal shooting in Oakland Park

Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store 0:32

Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 0:57

Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road

'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road 3:15

'He could have stopped ... if he had not been drunk,' says family of man killed on Floyd Road

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

