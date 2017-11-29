One man dead, another injured in Phenix City shooting

Phenix City police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred Wednesday afternoon just west of 10th Avenue and Fourth Street South.
Police said they received a call regarding a shooting in the 1000 block of Fourth Street South around 3:34 p.m. One black male was shot in the head and pronounced dead and another black male was grazed in the left knee, police.
No additional details are available at this time.
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone having information about this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division.
The location of the shooting is west of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
About 100 feet west of 10th Avenue, police have sealed off the street with yellow tape. An older model gray Toyota Corolla was towed from the area around 4:45 p.m. The vehicle appeared to have blood splattered on the right rear passenger window.
