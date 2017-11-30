Coroner releases name of man killed in Phenix City shooting

More Videos 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing Pause 1:40 Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 0:49 Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 0:58 Uptown Tree Trail preps for Friday opening 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 0:32 Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 1:50 "This is not your father's trade school" was the message at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured Two shootings in Phenix City left one man dead Wednesday and another injured just west of 10th Avenue on Fourth Street South, police said. A unidentified man who appeared to be in his early 20s was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at 4:19 p.m. at the scene, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday. Sumbry said his office is trying to get in touch with relatives to identify the man.

