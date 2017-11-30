Coroner releases name of man killed in Phenix City shooting

Two shootings in Phenix City left one man dead Wednesday and another injured just west of 10th Avenue on Fourth Street South, police said.
Tyrone Scott, 20 of Phenix City, was pronounced dead of a gunshot to the head at 4:19 p.m. at the scene, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said. His body will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery, Ala. today.
Police said they received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Fourth Street South around 3:34 p.m. One man was shot in the head and another was grazed in the left knee, police said.
About 100 feet west of 10th Avenue, police sealed off the street with yellow tape. An older model gray Toyota Corolla was towed from the area around 4:45 p.m. The vehicle appeared to have blood splattered on the right rear passenger window. The coroner said the victim pronounced dead was partially inside the vehicle.
Never miss a local story.
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lt. Angela Leslie of the Criminal Investigations Division at 334-448-2825.
The location of the shooting is west of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92, Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments