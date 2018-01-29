Coroner releases name of man killed on North Lumpkin Road

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was killed early Monday in a shooting at Lumpkin Road Apartments.
Matthew Grant, who was identified as the victim, was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:30 a.m. His body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime lab in Decatur.
Columbus police were called to Lumpkin Park Apartments at 3351 North Lumpkin Road around 2:50 a.m. Monday to investigate the shooting. They found the victim lying on the ground in the parking lot behind the building.
Maj. JD Hawk said they are still in the early stages of the investigation and no details concerning the incident are available at this time.
The Muscogee County Coroner's Office marks this homicide as the fifth Columbus homicide of the year, counting the death of 61-year-old Kenneth Moore. He died at the hospital on Jan. 1, about two weeks after he was shot during a home invasion on Mays Avenue.
Police have yet to determine the nature of the shooting. The coroner doesn't differentiate between a homicide that police consider a murder and one it categorizes as manslaughter or a justifiable shooting.
Monday's death comes less than a week after 24-year-old Lashay Ford was killed Wednesday night in a shooting on Wickham Drive. Two others were injured during that incident.
Anyone with information concerning shooting on North Lumpkin Road is encouraged to call Sgt. Anthony Locey at 706-225-4291 or email him at ALocey@columbusga.org.
