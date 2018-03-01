Shaw High student asked someone on Snapchat to help him kill another student, police say

Officials have released the name of the Shaw High student who was charged Tuesday afternoon after allegedly asking someone on Snapchat to help him kill another student.
Killian Storm, 18, was arrested on one count of criminal solicitation of violence. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
A Columbus police officer said he was working part-time as a school security officer at Shaw High around 10 a.m. Tuesday when he was asked to go to the front office, where he met with an administrator. She showed him a screenshot on her phone of a conversation on the social media platform Snapchat, according to an incident report.
In an arrest report released early Thursday, authorities said Storm sent someone Snapchat messages asking them to help him kill another student.
Storm was taken into custody at 12 p.m. at Shaw High at 7579 Raider Way, according to jail records.
The Ledger-Enquirer saw an email circulating on social media addressing the incident. Our reporter emailed Mercedes Parham, the communication director with the Muscogee County School District, at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday asking for any available information on a threat reported at Shaw High.
At 10:03 a.m., she stated that the report was investigated by law enforcement and it was not substantiated as a credible threat. She went on to say that a phone and email message was sent to all Shaw High students and parents to notify them of the outcome.
The Ledger-Enquirer followed up with additional questions inquiring who made the threat and whether or not that individual was arrested. We also asked where the threat was made, among other questions.
"There wasn’t an actual threat made pertaining to Shaw High School," Parham responded at 10:34 a.m. "Parents expressed concerns and brought forth the rumors which enabled us to investigate the rumors with certified law enforcement officers who then determined the rumors were not credible."
She sent an email to all of the local media later at 5:08 p.m. stating that a student was arrested in the incident. She stated that he made a social media post that "included a solicitation to harm another student at Shaw High School."
She didn't release the name of the student, but she said he was removed from the school environment and would face immediate disciplinary action.
"Our primary concern is the safety of our students and personnel," Parham said in the email. "Threats, in any form, made on or off campus will be considered with gravity."
The Ledger-Enquirer emailed Parham Thursday afternoon and asked if she had any follow up statements concerning the comment she made Tuesday morning saying there was no actual threat made pertaining to Shaw High.
"The comment you are referencing was my response to a separate incident from the previous day," she responded. "Parents were notified of the investigation and outcome that same day."
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
