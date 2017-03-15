MCSD board member criticizes administration for delayed work session notice

A Muscogee County School Board has criticized the administration for giving the public a one-day notice of its specially called meeting to discuss proposed revisions to alternative education programs in the district.
Georgia’s open meetings law requires public agencies to announce called meetings at least 24 hours in advance, unless “special circumstances” apply. MCSD complied with that provision when board secretary Karen Jones emailed the Ledger-Enquirer notice of the 5 p.m. Thursday work session at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a news release from MCSD communications director at 1:42 p.m.
John Thomas, the board’s District 2 representative, told the L-E that the administration notified board members around 2 p.m. Tuesday that the called work session was set because a majority of board members had confirmed they could attend.
“I have a feeling there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be upset they didn’t know about this earlier,” Thomas said. “… I don’t understand what the delay was.”
Superintendent David Lewis told the Ledger-Enquirer in a text message Wednesday evening, “The due diligence was recently completed regarding the proposed revisions, and should the board approve the proposal, time is needed to notify all stakeholders and facilitate the proposal for the start of the new school year.” But the administration hasn’t answered the L-E’s request to explain the delay between notifying the board Tuesday and the public Wednesday.
“It might have been adequate notice legally,” Thomas said, “but for common courtesy between the administration and the public, it wasn’t adequate notice.”
Thomas added with a wry laugh, “Because of my work schedule, I won’t be able to attend.”
