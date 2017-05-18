Muscogee County School District assistant superintendent resigns

Muscogee County School District assistant superintendent Rebecca Braaten has resigned.
MCSD made the announcement Thursday. No specific explanation was given in the news release from communications Valerie Fuller, other than “to pursue other career opportunities outside the district.”
The news release quotes only superintendent David Lewis, who brought Braaten with him to MCSD in 2013, when the Muscogee County School Board hired him from Polk County, Fla., where he was an associate superintendent.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Braaten in various roles for the past 15 years and appreciate the commitment she has demonstrated to the educational improvement in the MCSD for the past three and a half years in her role as assistant superintendent,” Lewis said in the release. “During her tenure here, she has spearheaded many of the successful initiatives outlined in our Strategic Plan and my Initial Recommendations Report. I hope you join me in wishing her well in her future endeavors.”
Braaten’s resignation comes three days after the board, in a 4-5 vote, rejected Lewis’ recommendation to hire Camelot Education, a private, for-profit company based in Austin, Texas, to run three alternative education programs for $6.4 million annually. Braaten was among the chief administrators who helped Lewis propose the controversial deal.
The Ledger-Enquirer has left messages for Braaten, Lewis and Fuller for further explanation but hasn’t received a response. Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green also hasn’t been reached for comment.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272
