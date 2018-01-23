MCSD board member Myers, Thomas won’t seek re-election

More Videos

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Pause
Volunteers find few unsheltered homeless people from South Commons to downtown 1:52

Volunteers find few unsheltered homeless people from South Commons to downtown

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference 1:48

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

Father of three talks about the family's homeless situation 1:12

Father of three talks about the family's homeless situation

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 3:08

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public 2:09

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Anyone can become addicted to drugs 1:25

Anyone can become addicted to drugs

  • Myers, Thomas denounce MCSD administration

    During the July 20, 2017, public forum to discuss the Montravious Thomas case, Muscogee County School Board members Frank Myers and John Thomas denounced the administration.

During the July 20, 2017, public forum to discuss the Montravious Thomas case, Muscogee County School Board members Frank Myers and John Thomas denounced the administration. mrice@ledger-enquirer.com
During the July 20, 2017, public forum to discuss the Montravious Thomas case, Muscogee County School Board members Frank Myers and John Thomas denounced the administration. mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

Education

MCSD board member Myers, Thomas won’t seek re-election

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

January 23, 2018 04:50 PM

Muscogee County School Board representatives Frank Myers and John Thomas, the nine-member panel’s most outspoken critics of the administration, won’t seek re-election.

They made their announcement Tuesday at the All On Georgia website, where Thomas wrote that he was speaking for Myers as well.

“To accomplish anything with the school board, there must be five votes,” Thomas wrote. “Frank and I have evaluated our tenure on the board to this point, and looking ahead to the future, we have done the math. We will not have five votes on any of the issues that are most important to us.”

Thomas, an IRS agent, represents District 2. Myers, a self-employed lawyer, represents District 8. Both are in their first four-year terms and would have faced the only candidates who have announced their intention to run for a seat on the board this year: Kar-Tunes Car Stereo owner James “Bart” Steed, whom Thomas defeated in the four-way District 2 race during the 2014 election, and retired urologist Philip Schley, who served on the board for 21 years (1972-81 and 1998-2010), including as chairman for nine years, in District 8.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Schley and Steed told the Ledger-Enquirer in phone interviews Tuesday they are surprised they won’t be campaigning against an incumbent, although Steed had heard “some hints” that Thomas wouldn’t run again.

“I had anticipated that he would put up a signification scrap,” Schley said of Myers. “... I’m pleased Mr. Myers sees that his opinions are not carrying the weight that he would like them to.”

Steed said he wishes Thomas “the best,” but he called Thomas and Myers “two peas in a pod” and criticized them — “mainly Frank,” Steed said — for being “totally disrespectful and rude and crude” with their comments to fellow board members and Muscogee County School District officials.

In his article, Thomas wrote that Steed and Schley “represent the continued unquestioning support of the administration. Their presence as members of the board will only serve to keep Muscogee County schools on the path to failure.”

Steed insisted, “I’m not going to be a yes man,” and Schley said he hopes to bring “comity back to the board.”

The Ledger-Enquirer didn’t reach Thomas or Myers for comment before deadline Tuesday.

The other seats up for election on the board are District 4 (incumbent Naomi Buckner, a special-education teacher in Chattahoochee County), District 6 (incumbent Mark Cantrell, CEO of Action Buildings) and the board’s lone countywide seat (incumbent Kia Chambers, a real-estate broker). Buckner, Cantrell and Chambers haven’t announced their whether they will seek re-election.

Qualifying for the 2018 local nonpartisan races runs from 9 a.m. March 5 until noon March 9. April 23 is the deadline to register to vote in those elections. Advance in-person voting will be April 30 through May in the City Services Center, 3111 Citizens Way. May 22 will be Election Day for those races.

Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:19

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

Pause
Volunteers find few unsheltered homeless people from South Commons to downtown 1:52

Volunteers find few unsheltered homeless people from South Commons to downtown

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference 1:48

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

Father of three talks about the family's homeless situation 1:12

Father of three talks about the family's homeless situation

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 3:08

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public 2:09

Treasure trove of artist's work to go on sale to the public

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Anyone can become addicted to drugs 1:25

Anyone can become addicted to drugs

  • She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

    Kia Chambers, the nine-member Muscogee County School Board's lone countywide representative, was elected by a one-vote margin Tuesday night to oust Pat Hugley Green of District 1 as chairwoman.

She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman

View More Video