More Mathews students released from hospital after fatal bus crash

Two more Muscogee County School District students who were hospitalized after Monday’s fatal bus crash have been released.
Seven students, all attending Mathews Elementary School, were on the bus that crashed at 7:44 a.m. Monday on Garrett Road, less than 1 mile from the school in northeast Columbus.
They were hospitalized along with the driver, Roy Newman, who was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center 3½ hours later. Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan said Wednesday the autopsy showed Newman died from blunt-force trauma. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Two students were released from Midtown Medical Center, MCSD communications director Valerie Fuller said in a news release Thursday.
“One child reportedly remains hospitalized in Atlanta today that was involved in the bus accident,” Fuller said.
Mekala Coles, 9, is the student who was airlifted to another hospital, Columbus Regional Health public relations coordinator Jessica Word said Monday. Lance Starbuck and Mariel Ladezma, both 5, were the two students remaining at Midtown Medical Center but now have been released, Word confirmed Thursday.
The four other students – 5-year-olds Russell Duncan and Jordyn Searcy, 6-year-old Tyler Thompson and 9-year-old Chastian Searcy – were treated and released, Word said Monday.
