Justyn Ross’ play receives praise from future NFL Hall of Famer

Three days after appearing on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays, Central wide receiver Justyn Ross got some love from one of the best wide receivers in NFL history.
Six-time NFL Pro Bowl receiver and current ESPN analyst Randy Moss gave Ross some attention on “You Got Mossed,” a weekly segment on the Monday Night Football pregame show that features big plays by wide receivers at all levels.
Ross’ one-handed catch against Lee on Nov. 17 earned him the No. 1 spot Monday ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace.
. @SportsCenter Top 10 on Friday night, Then Monday Night Football @espn. @_Jross5 catch #1 on #YouGotMossed @CHSREDDEVILS ready to roll in Alabama 7A semifinals! Send those t-shirts @RandyMoss!! pic.twitter.com/2YA4l9ra12— Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWRBL) November 21, 2017
“In the state of Alabama, Justyn Ross,” Moss said. “Everybody was like, ‘Now, how did he get in front of Mike Wallace and Antonio Brown?’ Mike Wallace, he caught (the football) with his body and one hand. Antonio Brown used the helmet. (Justyn used) stickum. One hand. The ball didn’t move.”
Nine-time Pro Bowl defensive back and fellow ESPN analyst Charles Woodson argued with Moss that there was offensive pass interference on the play, but Moss quickly shot that idea down.
“(Woodson) is trying to discredit your catch, Justyn Ross,” Moss said. “Big ups to you, man. Way to Moss that young man.”
What. A. Catch. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/kXz2AbMr9i— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2017
Ross went wild on the Generals’ defense in the second-round matchup, making four receptions for 61 yards and three touchdowns. Through 11 games, Ross has 32 receptions for 655 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior year.
