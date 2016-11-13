Auburn QB Sean White clears up confusion over practice reps

Auburn quarterback Sean White did “some things” at practice last week.
In the days leading up to the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee indicated White was an active if limited participant in Auburn’s preparation for the game.
Players made available to the media Saturday night also claimed White spent time taking first team reps.
Those accounts didn’t matchup with the one coach Gus Malzahn gave in his post-game press conference. Malzahn said White didn’t throw a single pass in practice going into Saturday’s 13-7 loss to Georgia.
White clarified the situation speaking to reporters for the first time since a 40-29 win over Ole Miss on Oct. 29.
“I’ve been out at practice every day,” White said. “I’ve been out there getting mental reps, but I haven’t thrown at all in two weeks. That’s basically how it’s gone. I haven’t been able to get the timing down and get full reps, but I have been out there and gotten all the mental reps and everything like that.”
White’s time away from the practice had everyone confident he was healthy enough to play without any limitations in Athens.
“We felt like if we could rest him until game time he gives us the best chance to win, give him the best chance to be healthy,” Lashlee said.
A hit during the game reaggravated the injury, but the team is still calling him week-to-week as it prepares for Alabama A&M. Lashlee said it wasn’t the type of injury that would require any type of offseason surgery.
“Both John and Jeremy did a good job last week preparing and I’ve got confidence in both of them,” Lashlee said. “Obviously I know Sean, he’s going to live in the training room and do everything he can to be ready to go too. It’s Sunday night and that’s just really not where are right now.”
