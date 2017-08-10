Columbus Burn attempt to get SPHL franchise goes up in smoke

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:07 Defense attorney shocked his client has been charged with murder Pause 2:21 Defense attorney takes both a positive and negative away from court hearing 2:24 Aunt of murder victim remembers him as funny, passionate about skateboarding 4:42 Watch final minutes leading up to deadly 2016 MCSD bus crash 2:07 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 11 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 1:02 Man pleads not guilty to hijacking car before body was found in trunk 0:59 Murder suspect's sister faints during Recorder's Court hearing 6:27 Sheriff Donna Tompkins talks about $400,000 budget overrun 4:41 Georgia schools superintendent visits Columbus school Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Fidel Jenkins of Residential World Media highlights game theme-nights and off season, big-ticket events to accompany Columbus Burn hockey. Jenkins also confirms that he is in talks with Jerome Bechard about the former Cottonmouths coach future with the new franchise

