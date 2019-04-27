Latest News
Columbus police charge teenager in Tuesday homicide
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Columbus police have charged a teenager in a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday.
Tellious Brown, 17, is accused of murder in the shooting of Roy Wilborn near the intersection of Illges Road and Rigdon Road, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said they arrested Brown on Thursday. He’s to have a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. May 1.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Wilburn, 60, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday.
Comments