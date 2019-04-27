Columbus police charge teenager in Tuesday homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Columbus police have charged a teenager in a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday.

Tellious Brown, 17, is accused of murder in the shooting of Roy Wilborn near the intersection of Illges Road and Rigdon Road, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they arrested Brown on Thursday. He’s to have a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. May 1.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Wilburn, 60, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday.