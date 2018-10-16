Order Up!: Learn to prepare fresh Chicken Tikka Masala from Ria’s

Anuradha Rewatkar, founder and chef at Ria's Ethnic Foods, takes you step-by-step in the preparation of Chicken Tikka Masala, a favorite at her small Indian restaurant at 4848 Warm Springs Road. Plus tips on cooking with Indian spices and pastes.
By
Up Next
Anuradha Rewatkar, founder and chef at Ria's Ethnic Foods, takes you step-by-step in the preparation of Chicken Tikka Masala, a favorite at her small Indian restaurant at 4848 Warm Springs Road. Plus tips on cooking with Indian spices and pastes.
By

Food & Drink

Vote now for what Columbus dish you want a behind-the-scenes look at

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

October 16, 2018 05:58 PM

We’re back again with another round of Order Up! contestants.

Each week, the Ledger-Enquirer invites readers to pick what local dish they want a closer look at. Once a winner emerges, reporter Lauren Gorla and visual journalist Robin Trimarchi visit the restaurant to speak with the chef about the dish, how they got started in Columbus and more.

So far, we’ve seen how Trevioli Italian Kitchen makes their pasta and visited Ria’s Ethnic Foods, an Indian restaurant serving up fresh food each day.

Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. October 24, so make your choice below:

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

  Comments  