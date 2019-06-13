Best Buy is back, plus more new restaurants and businesses opening in Columbus

‘The Simple Greek’ opens second location in the Chattahoochee Valley Owners of The Simple Greek restaurant in Columbus have opened a second restaurant location in Midland. The new location is located at 6516 Kitten Lake Drive in Midland, Ga. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Owners of The Simple Greek restaurant in Columbus have opened a second restaurant location in Midland. The new location is located at 6516 Kitten Lake Drive in Midland, Ga.

The Columbus Best Buy will be reopening in a new location in north Columbus tomorrow, leaving its space on Manchester Expressway near Peachtree Mall for the past 15 years.

The store will open in the former hhgregg store at 6499 Whittlesey Blvd. in the Columbus Park Crossing shopping center at 10 a.m., said Best Buy representative Katie Huggins.

The Columbus Best Buy has moved to a new location in north Columbus after having been located on Manchester Expressway near Peachtree Mall for the past 15 years. Allie Dean

The store announced the move in January and closed briefly this month to make the transition.

The store opened Sept. 19, 2003 in the former home of Kinnett Dairies and then Parmalat USA, which bought out Kinnett in 1998, ultimately closing it and auctioning off the equipment.

The relocation spurred panic over the future of Kadie the Cow, a beloved fiberglass cow statue that has stood at the Manchester Expressway since 1967. Her longevity was secured when Columbus Council voted last month to ratify an agreement that gives the city permanent access to Kadie, even as the property she stands on changes hands, and the council subsequently declared June 9 “Kadie the Cow Day.”

Torrid relocating soon

North Columbus is poaching yet another Manchester Expressway business when plus-sized women’s clothing store Torrid moves from inside Peachtree Mall to a new store on Whittlesey Boulevard.

According to a store manager, the fashion retail chain will be reopening in the Columbus Park Crossing shopping center near Ulta at the beginning of July.

The new address is 5550 Whittlesey Blvd.

Plus-sized women’s clothing store Torrid is moving from inside Peachtree Mall to a new store on Whittlesey Boulevard in July. Allie Dean

Motif Cafe coming to Old Town

The new cafe will soon occupy space in north Columbus’ Old Town development.

Owner Jaime Arraya told the L-E Wednesday that he hopes to open the specialty coffee shop on June 17.

The cafe is located at 3540 Massee Lane Suite D.

Two Tidal Wave car wash locations coming soon

North Columbus residents can look forward to clean cars when two new Tidal Wave Auto Spa locations open. Construction is currently underway for locations at 7920 Veterans Parkway and another on Warm Springs Road, between Manchester Expressway and Miller Road.

The chain is based in Thomaston, Georgia, and has locations in 16 Georgia cities. Other locations can be found in Missouri, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Construction of a Tidal Wave Auto Spa is currently underway on Veterans Parkway. Allie Dean

Several food chains have also recently opened their doors to patrons.

The Simple Greek now has a second Columbus location and opened its doors June 13 at 6516 Kitten Lake Drive in Midland.

The chain is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and serves authentic Greek cuisine.

The second The Simple Greek location is in uptown at 1228 Broadway.

Columbus’ first CookOut location opened near the end of May in the parking lot of Peachtree Mall.

The restaurant’s address is 3189 Manchester Expressway, and along with serving over 40 flavors of milkshakes, the fast food chain also offers the typical fast food fare of hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, onion rings and slaw, among other selections.

Columbus’ first CookOut location opened near the end of May in the parking lot of Peachtree Mall. Allie Dean

The Chicken Lady’s Coop opened May 16 at at 6597 Whittlesey Road Suite B

Specializing in take-out country cooking, the restaurant was launched by the owners of Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.