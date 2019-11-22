Columbus Airport to receive $3.5 million from DOT. Here’s what money will be used for

The Columbus Airport is set to receive nearly $4 million in grant money for infrastructure improvements from the Department of Transportation (DOT).

In total, five airports in Georgia will receive $12.6 million, according to a release Friday from the DOT U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. The grant money will be used for a variety of projects across the state and here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Columbus will receive $3.5 million, the highest amount out of the five Georgia airports. The money will be used to fund terminal building modifications, according to the release.

The other Georgia airports receiving grant money include:

Cartersville: $2.7 million to fund safety area improvements for Runway 1/19.

Hazlehurst: $2.4 million to fund Runway 14/32 rehabilitation.

Perry-Houston County: $2 million to fund a new aircraft-parking apron.

Kaolin Field: $2 million to fund Runway 13/31 rehabilitation.

In recent years, the Columbus Airport has made other upgrades, such as installing an attendant-free parking system, as well as new ticketing and arm systems for long-term and short-term parking.

New renovations aren’t the only thing coming to the airport. Delta announced that more round-trip flights will be coming to the Columbus Airport in 2020.