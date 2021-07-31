Golden Donut has a reopening date. When can you visit the Columbus doughnut staple?

A popular Columbus doughnut shop has sat temporarily closed during renovations for nearly six months, but it will reopen soon.

The Golden Donut at 625 Manchester Expressway will reopen Monday, Golden Donut Managing Partner Colt Miley told the Ledger-Enquirer on Saturday.

“We’ve been in full remodel mode, and it’s go-time,” Miley said. “We’re gonna reopen the original location of Golden Donut back open on Monday, this coming Monday.”

Miley said he’s expecting a crowd when the shop opens at 6 a.m. Monday. Every day, people pull up to the drive-thru window or walk up to the front doorHe said once the doors open up, he has “no doubts” the line will stretch down to River Road.

The building underwent “almost a complete remodel,” Miley said. Everything in the kitchen, from the flooring to the ceiling, is new. The front counter has been refreshed, and new paint and decals have been applied to the walls.

The store will continue using Golden Donut’s original recipes, Miley previously told the Ledger-Enquirer. The shop sells a variety of traditional and cake doughnuts, doughnut holes, coffee and more.

Miley said he hopes customers experience a “flood of good memories” when they visit the shop. A Facebook post referencing the shop’s upcoming opening is sitting at 167 shares and 433 reactions as of Saturday morning.

“You take that first bite of that fresh, hot doughnut when you come, and you remember your Golden memories that we’ve heard about on Facebook,” Miley said. “This beloved establishment just keeps staying strong, and we can keep building it.”

Golden Donut suspended operations at its retail and production facility in January due to issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Ledger-Enquirer previously reported. Renovations took place during the closure.

The store will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The drive-thru will operate the entire time, with the front counter closing at 6 p.m.

Golden Donut will be the second Columbus doughnut staple to reopen this year. Veri Best Donuts, 1115 Broadway, reopened July 1.