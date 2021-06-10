How will Harris County students return to school next year? District releases plan

The Harris County School District announced that schools will return to regular instruction in the 2021-22 school year, with some exceptions, and there will be no mask mandate in schools or on buses.

Although the district plans for things to mostly return to normal, at-home instruction will be an option for medically fragile students. According to a press release, the district expects parents and guardians who want to receive at-home instruction for their students to be able to obtain an application from the district’s website by July 1.

Superintendent Roger Couch said the continued a low rate of viral COVID-19 spread in the community led to the decision to return to a normal school year. According to data by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Harris County has had 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Additionally, 27% of Harris County residents are fully vaccinated, which is lower than the state average of 35 percent. There is a 7% chance that there is at least one person who is positive for COVID-19 in a gathering of 50 people in Harris County, according to the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool from Georgia Tech.

Couch said although there is no mask mandate, individuals will continue to have the option to wear a mask. Additionally, summer programs across the district will follow these new protocols.

The school district did not announce a requirement that students have the COVID-19 vaccine. However, parents are able to submit an affidavit requesting an exemption for religious beliefs.

These plans align with Muscogee County School District, which announced a full return to campuses for in-person classes next school year in April. Muscogee also plans to have an option for virtual classes for some students who may be vulnerable to the virus.

Couch said if the pandemic were to take a change for the worst, the district would change its response. Additionally, he said the district is encouraging vaccines for all who are eligible.