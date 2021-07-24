‘Delta variant aint playing.’ COVID cases among Fort Benning trainees spiking, general says

Fort Benning’s commanding general is warning residents of the dangers of the COVID-19 Delta variant as one of the Army’s largest training posts sees a spike in cases among some soldiers.

Major General Patrick Donahoe said in the tweet Thursday that Fort Benning has seen an increased number of “young trainees” in the intensive care unit and arriving positive for COVID-19.

3 weeks ago. Since then we've seen a spike in young trainees in the ICU, spike in trainees arriving positive, and it moves quick in the formation. To get ahead get the shot. Takes five weeks to build the immunity. If you havent done so, do it right now. Delta variant aint playing https://t.co/xtOXNTYuBS — Patrick Donahoe (@PatDonahoeArmy) July 22, 2021

“The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be a threat, and we have seen it affect younger age groups more so than previous strains,” Donahoe said in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer Friday. “The Delta variant is highly contagious, and as we continue to test newly-arrived trainees, the Delta variant has been prevalent in the positive cases.”

It’s not the first time Donahoe has encouraged vaccinations on social media. On July 2, he tweeted a story about a 45-year-old woman who refused to get vaccinated and died from the Delta variant.

“There is a free and virtually pain free way to prevent this,” he wrote on Twitter. “Get the shot.”

The coronavirus vaccine is voluntary for military members until it receives full Food and Drug Administration approval, said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby in a press briefing on July 6. Although it is not mandatory, Kirby said personnel and their families are encouraged to get vaccinated.

As of July 22, Muscogee County had 117 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last two weeks, and Chattahoochee County had 1,823 cases per 100,000 people in the same time period, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. People who test positive for the virus are counted toward the total of their county of residence, so those who live at Fort Benning or are a soldier in training at the post are counted as a case in Chattahoochee County.

As of July 20, 36.6% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia are the Delta variant, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fort Benning has loosened COVID-19 restrictions, but those who are not fully vaccinated continue to be asked to wear a mask.

Donahoe said Fort Benning will continue their protocol of isolation, quarantine and medical care for all soldiers that test positive.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat to our community, our force and our mission,” Donahoe said in the email. “We continue to encourage all eligible soldiers, family members, retirees, civilian employees, contractors and community neighbors to get the vaccine.”