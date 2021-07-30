New mask rule in Harris County School District differs from other local policies

A fourth school district in the Columbus area has changed its mask policy this week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced revised K-12 guidance for COVID-19 mitigation, but the Harris County School District’s new protocols differ from others in local systems.

During a called meeting Thursday night, the HCSD board approved the recommendation to require all faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks on campus. This is an addition to the requirement for all HCSD bus riders to wear masks. But masks will remain optional for students on campus.

Board members heard from six residents, all speaking against mandatory masks for students, before gathering in closed session. They reconvened in open session about 2 1/2 hours later and voted without public discussion 6-1 to approve the recommendation read by superintendent Roger Couch. It was unclear which board member voted no.

The HCSD decision came a day after the school districts in Muscogee and Chattahoochee counties switched their mask policy from optional to mandatory for everyone inside district buildings as COVID-19 cases surge in the region. Phenix City Schools announced Thursday afternoon it will require face coverings to be worn by everyone inside district buildings except in offices and unoccupied spaces.

Bus riders in all school districts are required to wear masks, per federal mandate, local officials have said.

The school districts in Russell and Lee counties haven’t announced any change to their optional mask policies and haven’t responded to the Ledger-Enquirer’s query.

The L-E has asked HCSD to explain why masks will be optional for students on campus but required for everyone else. The L-E also is seeking clarification whether “on campus” in the new HCSD policy means indoors only or outdoors as well and whether it includes HCSD properties that aren’t schools. This story will be updated with those answers when they are received.