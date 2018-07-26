Food and beer pairings at Nonic open Columbus Restaurant Week 2018

Nonic chef Zach Thompson and bar manager Chris Holmes describe the dishes created for their Restaurant Week special. Beer pairings are always recommended, watch the Ledger-Enquirer Facebook Live post for these paired brews
What Restaurant Week menu do you want a sneak peek of? Take our poll.

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

July 26, 2018 10:39 AM

Restaurant Week is in full swing and the Ledger-Enquirer needs your help deciding where to eat this Friday.

Let us know in the poll below what restaurant menu you’re most interested to get a preview of, and we’ll visit it on Friday afternoon. We’ll take a look at the dishes they’re serving up over Facebook Live so make sure you’ve liked our Page to tune in.

The poll will close Thursday at midnight. For more information about Restaurant Week and what local restaurants are participating, check out this article.

