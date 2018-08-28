Phenix City referendum results are in as voters decide whether to change school board

Fifteen years after Phenix City voters rejected the proposal, they considered it again Tuesday.
The referendum asked whether they want to changed the Phenix City Board of Education from appointed by the city council to elected by the citizens.
After the polls closed at 7 p.m., unofficial results showed residents approving the referendum.
District 3 residents overwhelmingly voted for the elected school board 271 to 30. District 1 at the Roy Martin Center also favored the proposal with 311 voting yes, 145 no and 1 provisional. District 2 from the C Club Gym had 130 yes votes, 38 no and 2 provisionals.
With four absentee ballots out and all precincts reporting, the referendum passes 715 to 214, or 77 percent to 23 percent. The referendum result will be official when the city council votes during its Tuesday meeting, starting at noon.
Turnout was 930 out of approximately 18,000 registered voters.
According to the state legislation that authorized the referendum, if the board becomes an elected governing body, it still will have seven members. But instead of being appointed by the five-member city council, it will be elected by the citizens. Two school board representatives would be elected from each of the three districts, and one would be elected by all of the city’s voters to be the at-large representative. They would serve four-year terms. The election would be during the city’s next local election, in August 2020, when the mayor and city council members will be elected.
Such a referendum failed 868 to 1,146 votes (43-57 percent) on Dec. 9, 2003. That came only two years after Phenix City voters approved a referendum on Sept. 4, 2001, by 3,392 to 498 votes (87-13 percent) requesting the Alabama Legislature to allow them to consider the change.
The referendum came the same day as the Ledger-Enquirer reported the resignation of board member John Donohue. He is against having an elected school board.
“Every study I’m aware of says appointed is much more effective,” Donohue said. “Elections inject a whole lot of politics into the school system. Appointed officials aren’t paid. They don’t get a penny, other than (to cover expenses for attending) conferences. But by state law, elected school board members have to be paid at least $500 a month. That’s money that comes from the kids. That would be a minimum of $42,000 out of our school system’s budget.
“. . . I can go into every meeting and vote my conscience. Elected board members can’t do that. They have constituencies who often have axes to grind that may or may not be valid. So if they want to be re-elected, they have to cater to those very noisy groups.”
Muscogee County School Board member John Thomas cautioned Tuesday on Facebook, “Dear Phenix City, heed my words, DON’T go to an elected school board! You will never put that genie back in the bottle.”
