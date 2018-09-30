‘She ain’t got to suffer no more’: Mourners remember Columbus teen allegedly killed by ex

Tracey Chrispin sings “If I Could” by Regina Belle to open the funeral service for Destinee Virgin, 18, Sunday at Progressive Funeral Home. Virgin was shot and killed Sept. 22 near the intersection of Macon Road and Rigdon Road. Markel Ervin, 17, has been arrested and charged with murder in Virgin’s death. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com