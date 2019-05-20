Columbus officer accused of murder, Kadie the Cow and the Impossible Whopper

Who is Sgt. William Leonard Talley? Sgt. William Leonard Talley, 51, has been with the Columbus Police Department since 2002. He was charged with murder in the death of Kelly Levinsohn, found shot to death in her home on May 11, 2019, in her home off of Pratt Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. William Leonard Talley, 51, has been with the Columbus Police Department since 2002. He was charged with murder in the death of Kelly Levinsohn, found shot to death in her home on May 11, 2019, in her home off of Pratt Avenue.

Missed any of the big stories from last week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Columbus police officer accused of killing paramedic was handcuffed at her home last year

Columbus Police Sergeant William “Bill” Talley III made his first court appearance Saturday.

Talley pleaded not guilty to singular counts of murder, using a gun to commit a crime and violating his oath as a police officer stemming from the shooting death of Columbus paramedic Kelly Levinsohn on May 11.

Talley’s wife, Rebecca, hired defense attorney Jennifer Curry to represent him in the case.

Police said they believed Levinsohn’s death was the result of a “domestic situation” but no one has publicly said the cop and the paramedic had a romantic relationship.

A Ledger-Enquirer review of Talley’s personnel files revealed that he was handcuffed at Levinsohn’s house in March 2018 — over a year before he allegedly killed her.

A police disciplinary report describing the 2018 incident stated Talley had “used alcohol off duty” to the point where he was “unfit for duty at a given time.”

“Talley had to be placed in handcuffs due to a brief struggle while officers attempted to calm him down and speak with him about his personal issues,” the report said.

The incident required the attention of two on-duty supervisors, and Levinsohn’s name was not mentioned in the disciplinary document.

Talley was suspended one day for the March 2018 incident.

Kadie the Cow stays put

Columbus landmark Kadie the Cow will remain at her spot even though the property on which she stands changes owners.





The Columbus Council voted on May 14 to approve an easement agreement that keeps the 20-foot fiberglass Holstein dairy cow replica at 2925 Manchester Expressway as current property owners Best Buy relocate to Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Boulevard.

Kadie has been at the site since 1967.

Get an Impossible Whopper here

Columbus is one of four places in the country where diners can order the plant-based Impossible Whopper.

Burger King first began serving up the patties in St. Louis last month. They first hit Columbus grills May 14 along with Montgomery, Alabama, and Miami. The chain plans to roll out the Impossible Whopper by the end of the year.





How’s it taste? Well, it’s pretty good — to me at least. It’s made primarily from soy and potato protein, coconut oil and sunflower oil. Another Ledger reporter and I did a taste test to see if we could tell the difference between the beef Whopper and its mock-meat counterpart.

How’d it go? Well, I won’t give you any spoilers.

Mercer to expand Columbus medical school to four-year program

The Mercer University School of Medicine will expand its Columbus operations and make it a full-fledged, four-year program.





The new four-year program is set to begin in 2021, and will include the construction of a new campus downtown.





The real estate deal hasn’t closed yet, but officials at Mercer and in Columbus involved in the project told the Ledger-Enquirer that the new site will be at the Rothschild Building, a former Synovus call center, on 11th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.





Mercer medical students have been doing clinical rotations with Columbus doctors for more than 20 years. Since 2012, Mercer has offered clinical education to third- and fourth-year students at Midtown Medical Center (now called Piedmont Columbus Regional) and St. Francis Hospital.