When will that construction be done? Here’s a list of current projects in Columbus

After a rainy fall and winter that considerably delayed many local construction projects, roadwork is kicking back up again in Columbus with several roundabouts, major intersection changes and work on local bridges and trails coming.

Earlier this month, Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge presented council with a list of all roads projects the city has recently completed or is currently working on.





Those completed or in the final stages include the Riverwalk to Bibb Mill and City Mills, the Wynnton Road streetscape, the Martin Luther King Jr. trail and road resurfacing and the Follow Me Trail bridge, Hodge said.

Here’s a look at the many projects coming in the weeks and months ahead.

Proposed

Hwy. 27/Ga. 1 rehabilitation

GDOT will hold a public open house from 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 8 at the Pierce Chapel Methodist Church in Midland regarding a proposed project that spans northern Muscogee County into Harris County.

The proposal would widen the two-lane and three-lane U.S. 27 and Ga. 1 to a four-lane section with a four-foot flush median from Turnberry Lane in Muscogee County to just north of East Bonacre Road in Harris County, and then overlay the existing roadway to Ga. 315 in Catuala, according to a GDOT press release. The Ga. 315 intersection with U.S. 17/Ga. 1 is proposed to be a new roundabout.

Under Construction

Fort Benning Road — Roundabout and streetscape

Roundabout construction is underway at Fort Benning, Cusseta and Brennan Roads.

Sidewalks have also been added along Fort Benning Road near the Fort Benning gate and the road has been resurfaced.

A connection from Fort Benning Road to Shelby Street will give pedestrians access to the Follow Me Trail.

Estimated completion date: End of summer 2020

River Road — Roundabout

A section of Bradley Park Drive between State Route 219/River Road and Brookstone Boulevard is currently closed as city-hired contractors work to complete the roundabout.

In July 2018, Columbus Council approved a $4.5 million contract for Southeastern Site Development to build the five-point roundabout.

Estimated completion date: April 2020

JR Allen Parkway — Traffic meters

The Georgia Department of Transportation has recently been working to install cameras and traffic signals at the entrances to JR Allen Parkway to slow the number of cars merging onto the roadway, as well as message boards to notify drivers of any issues.

The cameras will not be used to issue speeding citations but for traffic monitoring, Hodge said.

In the development/design phase

Buena Vista Road Spiderweb intersection

The city is underway with right-of-way acquisition for the $48 million TSPLOST project, Hodge said.

The “spiderweb” name comes from the intersection of several collector roadways into one area. Construction will require a new bridge over existing railways.

“We hope to have this project bid out by the end of 2019,” Hodge said.

Infantry Road and Trail

This east/west trail will connect the Follow Me Trail to the RiverWalk and provide a road connection between Fort Benning Road and South Lumpkin Road at the roundabout by Columbus Water Works.

The trail is currently being designed, Hodge said.

The 10th Street Plaza, Mott’s Green renovation, Fortson Road/Williams Road roundabout and the Liberty District trail connection are all currently under development as well, Hodge said.

Beaver Run/Macon Road and Lynch Road/Technology Parkway proposed roundabouts

Columbus Council passed a resolution last spring supporting the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plans to construct two new roundabouts, one at the intersection of Spurr 22 and Lynch Road/Technology Parkway and one at Spurr 22 and Macon Road.

GDOT is to design and construct the round intersections while the city will be responsible for maintenance and lighting of the roundabouts once completed, Hodge said. GDOT is moving forward with the designs.

Buena Vista/I-185 Interchange

GDOT is currently working to obtain right-of-way for the $40 million diverging diamond concept.

“They are aggressive with their right of way plan; they think they will be out to bid on this project by the end of the year,” Hodge said.

Calumet Drive culvert

The city expects the new culvert to be delivered by the end of June with an estimated project completion date of December 2019, at which point the road can be reopened, Hodge said.

Cusseta Road/I-185 Interchange

GDOT is pursuing this $58 million project, Hodge said. The interchange will provide for better access to the interstate.

Benning Drive, Reese Drive and Claradon Avenue bridges

Hodge said these projects are currently under development.