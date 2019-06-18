Bruce Willis, a new Miss Georgia and other Columbus news you might have missed

Newly crowned Miss Georgia wants to ‘Flip the Script on Foster Care’ Victoria Hill, a student at Reinhardt University from Canton who competed as Miss Capital City, was crowned Miss Georgia 2019 at RiverCenter for the performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia. She has a passion for opera, and helping kids in foster care. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Victoria Hill, a student at Reinhardt University from Canton who competed as Miss Capital City, was crowned Miss Georgia 2019 at RiverCenter for the performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia. She has a passion for opera, and helping kids in foster care.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Local girl to star alongside Bruce Willis

A Springer Theater Academy student will play Bruce Willis’ granddaughter in “The Long Night.”

Riley Wolfe Rach, 13, will be starring in a role central to the movie’s plot.

The full-length feature film is an action thriller that follows two criminals who break into a disgraced doctor’s home seeking medical attention after a failed robbery leaves one of the crooks shot.

“This is so exciting for me,” Riley said in the release. “It’s a lot of fun but it’s also a lot of hard work and long hours. Everyone has been so nice.”

Columbus businesses are moving and opening

Things come. Things go. Things move. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

▪ Best Buy has reopened after moving to the Columbus Park Crossing shopping center. The store was formerly located near Peachtree Mall. (Kadie the Cow is doing fine. Thanks for asking.)

▪ Torrid, a plus-sized women’s clothing store, is moving from inside Peachtree Mall to a new store on Whittlesey Boulevard. It’ll open in July.

▪ Columbus’ first CookOut opened near the Peachtree Mall.

A new Miss Georgia was crowned

Victoria Hill, a vocal performance student at Reinhardt University, was crowned Miss Georgia 2019 on June 15 at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia.

Hill, 20, is a Canton native who competed as Miss Capital City. She has four siblings (she’s the oldest) and has dreams of being an opera singer.

SBC votes to change bylaws, constitution to address sexual abuse allegations

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) voted last week to make changes to its bylaws and its constitution to address sexual abuse allegations in the congregation.

The SBC voted to amend its constitution to allow the denomination to expel churches over issues of sexual abuse. It also voted to amend its bylaws to create a committee that will handle misconduct allegations. Unlike bylaw changes, constitutional amendments require votes at two consecutive annual meetings, the Tennessean reports.

Susan Codone, senior associate dean of academic affairs at Mercer’s medical school campuses, was one of those women who alleged that a church leader abused her.





