The life jacket station donated by a Columbus mom has been removed. Here’s why.

The donated life jacket stand has been removed from next to the downtown Columbus whitewater, where a 6-year-old boy drowned three weekends ago in the Chattahoochee River after slipping off the rocks.

Uptown Columbus president Ross Horner cited safety as the reason he removed the approximately 20 life jackets Friday morning after consulting with other officials. His nonprofit is the sole member of Whitewater Management LLC, which contracts with Whitewater Express and leases the Waveshaper Island property from the city.

Public safety officials were concerned, Horner said, that people were using the life jackets to swim in the rapids, which is prohibited, and that the life jackets aren’t designed to be used in whitewater.

He said the mayor’s river safety task force intends to redeploy the life jackets at spots along the river where the water is calmer and those types of life jackets are more appropriate.

Two days after first responders recovered the boy’s body down river, concerned Columbus mom Tina Peavey and family members erected a makeshift life jacket station at the island along the Chattathoochee Riverwalk. The area overlooks the rocks that form the final rapids of RushSouth Whitewater Park, the world’s longest urban rafting course at 2.5 miles.

Since then, others also have placed life jackets on the island. The life jackets are known as “Jeremiah’s Jackets” in memory of the drowning victim.