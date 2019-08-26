Goodwill outlet opening, high school football, Georgia’s abortion law and other news

Julian Watts previews the upcoming Columbus High football season Columbus High defensive end/linebacker Julian Watts discusses the Blue Devils' expectations for the 2019 football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbus High defensive end/linebacker Julian Watts discusses the Blue Devils' expectations for the 2019 football season.

Goodwill outlet coming to Columbus

The region’s first Goodwill outlet store is set to open Aug. 29.

Items at the new location on 3857 St. Mary’s Road in Columbus are sold by the pound rather than individually priced. Products sold at the outlet have been transferred there from traditional stores after sitting on shelves for about a month.

The items will be placed in large bins or on tables for customers.

New merchandise will be rotated every half hour, according to a Goodwill news release.

Preps football is back

High school football is back, and reporter Josh Mixon can show you what Friday night looked like.

Perhaps the most noteworthy score: Harris County, led by a backup quarterback after starter Davion Mahone went out with an injury, knocked off Carver, 28-26.

Georgia asks judge not to block the state’s new abortion law

Attorneys for the State of Georgia have asked a federal judge not to block the state’s new abortion law and to dismiss a challenge to it.

The ban is “constitutional and justified,” and the law “advances Georgia’s unique and substantial constitutional interest in protecting unborn human lives, in addition to its interests in protecting maternal health, encouraging childbirth, and safeguarding the integrity of the medical profession,” the attorneys said, according to the Associated Press.

The law, set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020, bans abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected — around six weeks. The ACLU and others filed a lawsuit against the state earlier this year in an attempt to block the law.

Georgia to reexamine new voting system after a petition from voters

Georgia’s Secretary of State office said last week that it would reexamine the state’s new election system as required by law at voters’ request.

The Associated Press reports more than 1,450 Georgia voters signed the petition. The new election system prints a human-readable summary of a voter’s choices and a machine-readable bar code to count the votes. Critics argue that there’s no way for voters to confirm the code matches their selections.

The new machines passed equipment tests earlier this month. However, the company hired by the state did not evaluate the security of the new voting system, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The state law says those requesting the examination must pay “the reasonable expenses” for the examination. However, the petition requests a waiver of the fees. If the fees aren’t waived, the petitioners want the state to notify them before beginning the reexamination, AP reports.

