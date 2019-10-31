Pineapple upside-down latte? Try these fall drinks at Columbus-area coffee shops

It might not always feel like it outside. But it’s fall, y’all.

With the changing of the leaves comes the reemergence of PSL — the pumpkin spice latte. Fall’s unofficial drink can be found at your local Starbucks or a number of other local coffee shops. It’s a given.

But what if you want something other than a PSL?

That’s alright. There are plenty of other fall options baristas across Columbus are brewing up.

Here are six fall drinks you can get in Columbus that aren’t PSLs.

These recommendations below come from managers or employees who work at local shops. Drink up!

Origin Coffee: Waffle Latte

The drink is offered year-round, but manager Kathrine Tidman says the waffle latte is a perfect fall drink.

The latte features praline and maple spice syrup before and is topped with cinnamon. If you’ve got dairy issues, Origin has eight different milk options for your beverage. You can order the drink frozen, iced or hot.

The maple and cinnamon notes are the strongest, and it’ll make you feel like you just pulled a waffle fresh from the iron.

12-ounce cup: $4

16-ounce cup: $4.50

20-ounce cup: $5

Midtown Coffee House: Caramel apple cider

Who says fall-themed drinks have to be coffee-based? This drink features steamed apple juice with spiced brown sugar syrup, whipped cream and a caramel drizzle. It’s a beauty and Instagram worthy.

12-ounce cup: $3.25

16-ounce cup: $3.75

My Boulánge: Boo’d Up latte

My Boulánge has an entire seasonal board of drinks, but the most popular right now is the Boo’d Up latte.

The latte features a caramel sauce with praline and cinnamon bun syrup. The drink’s name is a cute nod to both Halloween and the tendency for folks to couple up when the weather gets a little colder, said chef Jordan Pope.

Who doesn’t love coffee and snuggles?

12-ounce latte: $3.45

16-ounce latte: $3.95

Wheelys Cafe & General Store- Pineapple upside-down latte

When you think of pineapple, you might think of summer. But the fruit can be a fall treat, too. Pineapple upside-down cake is a staple at some Thanksgiving tables, and this drink is a nod to that classic dessert.

Coconut, pineapple and cherry syrups give the latte it’s flavor. You can order it hot or iced.

“We introduced like three weeks ago, and people order it pretty regularly,” said Elizabeth Caradine, Wheelys general manager.

16-ounce latte: $5.67

20-ounch latte: $6.21

Hot chocolate: Iron Bank

Sometimes keeping it classic is best. Iron Bank workers say their hot chocolate is their best fall drink on the menu.

The drink takes you back to pumpkin patch excursions or drive-through Christmas lights shows. Iron Bank’s take on the drink is rich and decadent.

Small: $2.75

Medium: $3.50

Large: $4

The Bandwagon: Fountain City

The Bandwagon features cold brew coffee, honey and pumpkin foam, and cinammon on top. It's available at Fountain City Coffee, 1007 Broadway, in Columbus, Georgia.

Fountain City’s “Bandwagon” drink seems to be a good-spirited poke at all things pumpkin spice and fall.

It’s a cold brew coffee served with honey and pumpkin foam. There’s a light dusting of cinnamon on top, too, and it is indeed a sweet fall treat. It was October’s drink of the month, but they’ll still get the supplies to make it.

Medium: $5.40

Did I miss your favorite? E-mail Nick Wooten, nwooten@mcclatchy.com.