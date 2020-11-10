Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Kadie the Cow statue defaced with swastika, graffiti. Who’s responsible for cleaning it up?

Columbus’ favorite giant cow got an unwanted makeover that the city must now clean up.

Kadie the Cow, the iconic statue located at the former site of Kinnett Dairies on Manchester Expressway, was vandalized with a Nazi symbol and other graffiti.

City Manager Isaiah Hugley said the city owns the cow, as it was donated to the city when Best Buy moved out, and the city then obtained an easement for access to the property.

City leaders found out about the vandalism during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“We would obviously clean it up,” Hugley said, adding Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin was looking into that, and city administrators hoped to get the work done right away.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As the victims of the vandalism, the city also will file a report with the police department, he said.

The 20-feet-tall dairy cow replica that has captivated generations of Columbus residents currently stands at 2925 Manchester Expressway, the former home of Kinnett Dairies, the local dairy plant that erected the statue in 1967.

The property was home to a Best Buy store that has since moved to a new location on Whittlesey Boulevard.

Columbus originally took ownership of Kadie through a resolution on Feb. 20, 2001. Parmalat Global dairy firm Parmalat USA, which bought out Kinnett Dairies in 1998, gave the replica bovine to the city that year.

Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer sports reporter Joshua Mixon has covered everything from the SEC Championship to girls flag football. He covers Auburn and Chattahoochee Valley prep sports, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service