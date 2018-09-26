Family and friends of Destinee Virgin create GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses

Destinee Virgin, 18, was shot and killed Saturday night near the intersection of Macon Road and Rigdon Road in Columbus. Family and friends gathered near the site to remember her, and have also created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
By
Up Next
Destinee Virgin, 18, was shot and killed Saturday night near the intersection of Macon Road and Rigdon Road in Columbus. Family and friends gathered near the site to remember her, and have also created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.
By

Crime

Funeral set for 18-year-old whose ex-boyfriend allegedly gunned her down on Macon Road

By Mark Rice

mrice@ledger-enquirer.com

September 26, 2018 04:41 PM

Funeral and visitation plans have been announced in the wake of the murdered 18-year-old who reportedly was running away from her ex-boyfriend amid midtown Columbus traffic when she was fatally shot.

Destinee Virgin, a 2018 Carver High School graduate, was shot to death Sept. 22. Her ex-boyfriend, Markel Ervin, 17, was arrested and charged with murder. He was out on bond after allegedly kidnapping her April 25. One condition of his bond was that he stay away from Virgin.

The viewing will be Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., in Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Marys Road. The funeral will be Sunday, starting at 2 p.m., in the funeral home’s chapel.

Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.

  Comments  