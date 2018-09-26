Funeral set for 18-year-old whose ex-boyfriend allegedly gunned her down on Macon Road

Funeral and visitation plans have been announced in the wake of the murdered 18-year-old who reportedly was running away from her ex-boyfriend amid midtown Columbus traffic when she was fatally shot.
Destinee Virgin, a 2018 Carver High School graduate, was shot to death Sept. 22. Her ex-boyfriend, Markel Ervin, 17, was arrested and charged with murder. He was out on bond after allegedly kidnapping her April 25. One condition of his bond was that he stay away from Virgin.
The viewing will be Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., in Progressive Funeral Home, 4235 St. Marys Road. The funeral will be Sunday, starting at 2 p.m., in the funeral home’s chapel.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
