Columbus man, 23, accused of molesting 12-year-old girl

When a 23-year-old Columbus man’s wife awoke at 5 a.m. Saturday and walked into her living room, she saw that her husband had an erection as he stood over a 12-year-old girl, police said Monday.
She went back to sleep in their home off Wynnton Road, but she did not rest easy, worrying about what she had seen, a detective testified Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Later she took the 12-year-old to the child’s mother, who asked what had happened. That’s when the girl reported that she had been asleep in the living room when Justin Crawford came in and had her perform oral sex on him before they had intercourse, Detective Mark Scruggs said during Crawford’s preliminary hearing.
The girl was taken for a medical exam that included compiling a “sex assault kit” to collect any DNA evidence, Scruggs said.
When police questioned Crawford, he initially denied any sexual contact with the girl, Scruggs said. Crawford later admitted having oral sex and intercourse with her, but claimed the sex was her idea, the detective said.
Among Crawford’s charges are aggravated child molestation, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes. Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court, and ordered Crawford held without bond.
