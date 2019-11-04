Crime
Man wanted in fatal Columbus gas station shooting captured, extradited back to Georgia
Nearly two weeks after a homicide at a Columbus gas station, a man has been extradited back to Georgia for his first appearance in court, according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.
Carlo Hatcher, 26, was arrested in Eufaula, Alabama, on Oct. 31, after a murder warrant was issued for his arrest, police say. Hatcher was arrested in connection to a Citgo gas station shooting that occurred on Oct. 19.
Around 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a Citgo gas station, 1431 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. When they arrived, they found Jordan Rivers, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
CPD released a surveillance video of Hatcher the same evening. On Oct. 31, U.S. Marshals arrested Hatcher at a residence in Eufaula and extradited him back to Georgia, where he was booked in the Muscogee County Jail.
His first appearance in Recorder’s Court in on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.
For a full list of homicides this year, click here.
Comments