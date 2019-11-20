Two arrests made in shooting death of Russell County High School grad

Two men were arrested Wednesday following the October death of a Russell County High School graduate in Columbus.

D’Eric Martin, 21, and Jaquon Daniels, 19, have three charges between them. Martin has been charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence, while Daniels has been charged with false statements.

Trevius Crowell, 21, died after being shot in a driveway on the 1800 block of Amber Drive on Oct. 18, police said. Officers were called to the scene around 12:26 p.m. that day.

After a police investigation, it was revealed that Crowell and an associate set up a planned armed robbery of an individual. Police said that Crowell and his associate arrived on Amber Drive and approached the intended victim.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The intended victim later shot Crowell, but police did not specify who the shooter is.

Both Martin and Daniels were booked into the Muscogee County Jail without incident, according to police. Their preliminary hearings with be at Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

For a full listing of homicides this year, click here.